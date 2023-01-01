$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sorento
LX
2020 Kia Sorento
LX
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
71,689KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 71,689 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Kia Sorento or just a Kia Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Kia Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Kia Sorentos or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW KIA SORENTO!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW KIA SORENTO INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Kia Sorento
* Finished in Green, makes this Kia look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Lane Keep Assist
Interior
Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Additional Features
Turn signal in mirrors
USB Connection
Driver Attention Alert
One-Touch Power Windows
Android Auto/Apple Car Play
Pre-collision safety system
Overhead console with storage
2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES BLIND SPOT AND LANE DEPARTURE WARNINGS
8.0 INFOTAINMENT DISPLAY
REOMTE KEYLESS POWER DOOR LOCKS
TILT TELOSCOPIC WHEEL
2020 Kia Sorento