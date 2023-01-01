Menu
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Kia Sorento or just a Kia Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Kia Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Kia Sorentos or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!<br/> <br/>FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW KIA SORENTO!<br/> REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!<br/> SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.<br/><br/> THIS, LIKE NEW KIA SORENTO INCLUDES:<br/><br/> * Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.<br/> * Comfortable interior seating<br/> * Safety Options to protect your loved ones<br/> * Fully Certified<br/> * Pre-Delivery Inspection<br/> * Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario<br/> * Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Kia Sorento<br/> * Finished in Green, makes this Kia look sharp<br/><br/> SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA<br/><br/> * All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment. <br />The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2020 Kia Sorento

71,689 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Kia Sorento

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
71,689KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 71,689 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Lane Keep Assist

Interior

Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers

Additional Features

Turn signal in mirrors
USB Connection
Driver Attention Alert
One-Touch Power Windows
Android Auto/Apple Car Play
Pre-collision safety system
Overhead console with storage
2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES BLIND SPOT AND LANE DEPARTURE WARNINGS
8.0 INFOTAINMENT DISPLAY
REOMTE KEYLESS POWER DOOR LOCKS
TILT TELOSCOPIC WHEEL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

