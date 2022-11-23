2020 Kia Sportage

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,999 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9332455

9332455 Stock #: SP2906R

SP2906R VIN: KNDPMCAC4L7645615

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features ONE OWNER Accident Free Bluetooth Connection CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.