$60,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-697-0190
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
S AWD+Slide PANO Roof+Lane Departure+CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Sport Motors
1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
519-697-0190
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$60,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8281308
- Stock #: SP2696
- VIN: SALZJ2FX5LH080558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 11,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! Clean CarFax! Balance of Land Rover Factory Warranty! Canadian Vehicle! Finance Today, NO HIDDEN FEES! Rates Starting @ 3.49% for up to 96 Months, Open Loan! O.A.C
**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**
Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING
Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Sliding Panoramic Sunroof, Driving Assist Self Park, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention, Forward Collision Prevention, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, LED Fog Lights, Rear & Side Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Soft Close Door Handles, Power Lift Gate, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Land Rover Factory Warranty
Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!
--519-697-0190--
Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA
OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK!
$60,999
Taxes and licencing extra
NO HIDDEN FEES
Price Includes:
-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)
-> 3 Months Warranty
-> Balance of Land Rover Factory Warranty (4 Years or 80,000 KMs)
-> Oil Change
-> CarFax Report
-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail
Operating Hours:
Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Friday & Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Sunday: Closed
Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!
Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit
Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.
90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info
WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA
We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you
*Please note that price is subject to change without notice*
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sport Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.