2020 Mercedes-Benz A250

44,000 KM

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

2020 Mercedes-Benz A250

2020 Mercedes-Benz A250

AMG & Premium PKG-360 Camera-10.25" Dual Display

2020 Mercedes-Benz A250

AMG & Premium PKG-360 Camera-10.25" Dual Display

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

44,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9323692
  Stock #: S103832
  VIN: W1K3F4HB9LJ226650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Haggle-Free - Fixed Pricing -

-----------------------------------------------

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)

-----------------------------------------------

2020 Mercedes-Benz A250 4Matic HatchBack - All Wheel Drive - Premium PKG - AMG Night PKG - 19" Black Alloys - Performance & Safety with 360 Camera & Active Park Assist - Finished in Mountain Grey metallic with Black Interior ARTICO/DINAMICA w/Red stitching.

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $39,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance Option: $137 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 6.73% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

High-Value Options:

44,000KM, Verified Clean CarFax History Report, One Owner, Rear View Camera, 360 Surround View H.D. Camera, Driving Assist Active Self Park, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Wireless Charger. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Cruise Control, Forward Collision Prevention, Auto Hold Brakes, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, LED Fog Light, 360 Enhanced Parking Aid with Front, Rear Park Sensors and Sides, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, Balance of Mercedes-Benz Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Shop Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report, and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

 

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:

--> Safety Certificate

--> 200 Points Inspection

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Mercedes-Benz Factory Warranty, 4 Years/80,000KM

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize

--> CarFax History Report

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608

-- Trade-ins are welcome

-- Ask for same-day pick-up

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

 

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

AMG SPORT PKG
4MATIC
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
AWD
Premium Pkg
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
4MATIC
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
AMG sport pkg
10.25" Dual Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Titanium Auto

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

