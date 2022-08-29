$39,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz A250
AMG & Premium PKG-360 Camera-10.25" Dual Display
Location
Titanium Auto
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9323692
- Stock #: S103832
- VIN: W1K3F4HB9LJ226650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 44,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)
2020 Mercedes-Benz A250 4Matic HatchBack - All Wheel Drive - Premium PKG - AMG Night PKG - 19" Black Alloys - Performance & Safety with 360 Camera & Active Park Assist - Finished in Mountain Grey metallic with Black Interior ARTICO/DINAMICA w/Red stitching.
All-In Price: $39,990 + HST + Licensing
Finance Option: $137 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 6.73% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.
High-Value Options:
44,000KM, Verified Clean CarFax History Report, One Owner, Rear View Camera, 360 Surround View H.D. Camera, Driving Assist Active Self Park, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Wireless Charger. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Cruise Control, Forward Collision Prevention, Auto Hold Brakes, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, LED Fog Light, 360 Enhanced Parking Aid with Front, Rear Park Sensors and Sides, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, Balance of Mercedes-Benz Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.
Vehicle Features
