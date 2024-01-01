2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $20,999</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – <u>Tax & licensing ONLY</u></span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>You’ll get a trustworthy Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>100+ Vehicles in ONE location</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN</span></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN</span></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN</span></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage! </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Every Vehicle Comes With:</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Safety Certificate </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>200- Point Inspection </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Brake Service & Paint Protection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: #3e414f;> </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9;>Balance of Mitsubishi Comprehensive & Power Train Factory Warranty 10 Years or 160,000 KM</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Free Carfax History Verified Report </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>This Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC is equipped with Intelligent Driver Safety Assist: </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background: white;>Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Forward Collision Prevention, Traction & Stability Control, LED Headlights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, & Heated Seats!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #1e293b; mso-color-alt: windowtext; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;><a href=http://www.sportmotors.ca/><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA</span></a></span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;> </span></p>

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

ES S-AWC+ApplePlay+Camera+Heated Seats+CLEANCARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

ES S-AWC+ApplePlay+Camera+Heated Seats+CLEANCARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

  1. 1707172833
  2. 1707172831
  3. 1707172829
  4. 1707172832
  5. 1707172830
  6. 1707172829
  7. 1707172833
  8. 1707172833
  9. 1707172833
  10. 1707172833
  11. 1707172833
  12. 1707172807
  13. 1707172831
  14. 1707172828
  15. 1707172829
  16. 1707172830
  17. 1707172832
  18. 1707172832
  19. 1707172832
  20. 1707172834
  21. 1707172833
  22. 1707172833
  23. 1707172834
  24. 1707172832
  25. 1707172833
  26. 1707172831
  27. 1707172826
  28. 1707172829
  29. 1707172828
  30. 1707172830
  31. 1707172825
  32. 1707172825
  33. 1707172825
  34. 1707172826
  35. 1707172825
  36. 1707172833
  37. 1707172831
  38. 1707172832
  39. 1707172833
  40. 1707172829
  41. 1707172830
  42. 1707172830
  43. 1707172830
  44. 1707172828
  45. 1707172830
  46. 1707172833
  47. 1707172822
  48. 1707172834
  49. 1707172833
  50. 1707172827
  51. 1707172828
  52. 1707172830
  53. 1707172833
  54. 1707172834
  55. 1707172833
  56. 1707172830
  57. 1707172833
  58. 1707172833
  59. 1707172833
  60. 1707172833
  61. 1707172822
  62. 1707172830
  63. 1707172827
  64. 1707172824
  65. 1707172824
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
109,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4AT3AA0LZ601083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Ø  Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $20,999

Ø  SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – Tax & licensing ONLY

Ø  Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing

Ø  Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

Ø  You’ll get a trustworthy Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC

Ø  100+ Vehicles in ONE location

Ø  Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!

Ø  Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!

Ø  Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!

Ø  Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!

Ø  Every Vehicle Comes With:

>     Safety Certificate

>     200- Point Inspection

>     Brake Service & Paint Protection

>     90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty

>      Balance of Mitsubishi Comprehensive & Power Train Factory Warranty 10 Years or 160,000 KM

>     Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter

>     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

>     Free Carfax History Verified Report

>     3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)

>     Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

Ø  This Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC is equipped with Intelligent Driver Safety Assist: Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Forward Collision Prevention, Traction & Stability Control, LED Headlights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, & Heated Seats!

Ø  We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!

Ø  WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Accident Free
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Motors

Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GX Hatch+Camera+Bluetooth+Clean Carfax for sale in London, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GX Hatch+Camera+Bluetooth+Clean Carfax 86,000 KM $14,499 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla SE+Tinted+New Brakes+Adaptive Cruise+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla SE+Tinted+New Brakes+Adaptive Cruise+CLEAN CARFAX 62,000 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS+Remote Start+ApplePlay+Heated Seats+CLEANCARFAX for sale in London, ON
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS+Remote Start+ApplePlay+Heated Seats+CLEANCARFAX 138,000 KM $17,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sport Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross