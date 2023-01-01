2020 Volkswagen Passat

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,199 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10084179

10084179 Stock #: SP3090

SP3090 VIN: 1VWAA7A38LC019043

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Forward Collision Warning Blind Spot Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.