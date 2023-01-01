Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Volvo XC60

41,000 KM

Details Description Features

$48,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
2020 Volvo XC60

2020 Volvo XC60

T6-Pilot Assist-360 Camera-GPS-Pano Roof-Power Gat

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volvo XC60

T6-Pilot Assist-360 Camera-GPS-Pano Roof-Power Gat

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

  1. 1675296455
  2. 1675296455
  3. 1675296454
  4. 1675296455
  5. 1675296455
  6. 1675296455
  7. 1675296454
  8. 1675296453
  9. 1675296438
  10. 1675296454
  11. 1675296454
  12. 1675296454
  13. 1675296454
  14. 1675296453
  15. 1675296453
  16. 1675296455
  17. 1675296451
  18. 1675296454
  19. 1675296453
  20. 1675296454
  21. 1675296455
  22. 1675296456
  23. 1675296453
  24. 1675296453
  25. 1675296452
  26. 1675296455
  27. 1675296455
  28. 1675296454
  29. 1675296456
  30. 1675296455
  31. 1675296455
  32. 1675296455
  33. 1675296455
  34. 1675296455
  35. 1675296456
  36. 1675296456
  37. 1675296456
  38. 1675296456
  39. 1675296456
  40. 1675296456
  41. 1675296454
  42. 1675296453
  43. 1675296452
  44. 1675296451
  45. 1675296452
  46. 1675296447
  47. 1675296455
  48. 1675296454
  49. 1675296455
  50. 1675296454
  51. 1675296453
  52. 1675296454
  53. 1675296453
  54. 1675296452
  55. 1675296452
  56. 1675296451
  57. 1675296452
  58. 1675296454
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$48,990

+ taxes & licensing

41,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9571342
  • Stock #: S103692
  • VIN: LYVA22RKXLB524066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Haggle-Free - Fixed Pricing -

-----------------------------------------------

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)

-----------------------------------------------

2020 Volvo XC60 Momentum T6 - All Wheel Drive - Pilot Assist -Premium & Climate PKG, 19" Black Diamond Cut Wheels.

-----------------------------------------------

SALE: All-In Price: $48,990+ HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance: $153 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 6.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 96 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

High-Value Options:

41,000KM, One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, 360 Surround View H.D. Camera, Navigation, GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Black Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Pilot Assist Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid/Centering, Forward Collision Prevention, Auto Hold Brakes, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, LED Fog Lights F & R, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Power Lift Gate, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Volvo Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

 

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:

--> Safety Certificate

--> 200 Points Inspection

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Volvo Factory Warranty, 4 Years/80,000KM

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize

--> CarFax History Report

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608

-- Trade-ins are welcome

-- Ask for same-day pick-up

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

 

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

T6
Pilot Assist
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Pilot Assist
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Turbo/Supercharged
T6 AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Titanium Auto

2020 Volvo XC60 T6-P...
 41,000 KM
$48,990 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson ...
 36,000 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic
2019 Acura TLX Tech-...
 50,000 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Titanium Auto

Titanium Auto

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Call Dealer

1-800-578-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-578-1237

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory