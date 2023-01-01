$48,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-578-1237
2020 Volvo XC60
T6-Pilot Assist-360 Camera-GPS-Pano Roof-Power Gat
Location
Titanium Auto
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
1-800-578-1237
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$48,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9571342
- Stock #: S103692
- VIN: LYVA22RKXLB524066
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 41,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Haggle-Free - Fixed Pricing -
-----------------------------------------------
One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)
-----------------------------------------------
2020 Volvo XC60 Momentum T6 - All Wheel Drive - Pilot Assist -Premium & Climate PKG, 19" Black Diamond Cut Wheels.
-----------------------------------------------
SALE: All-In Price: $48,990+ HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-
Finance: $153 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 6.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 96 months, O.A.C.-
-----------------------------------------------
High-Value Options:
41,000KM, One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, 360 Surround View H.D. Camera, Navigation, GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Black Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Pilot Assist Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid/Centering, Forward Collision Prevention, Auto Hold Brakes, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, LED Fog Lights F & R, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Power Lift Gate, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Volvo Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.
-----------------------------------------------
Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---
Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---
All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:
--> Safety Certificate
--> 200 Points Inspection
--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection
--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter
--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty
--> Balance of Volvo Factory Warranty, 4 Years/80,000KM
--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter
--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize
--> CarFax History Report
--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees
--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial
--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions
-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608
-- Trade-ins are welcome
-- Ask for same-day pick-up
-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca
-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers.
...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...
291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Titanium Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.