$29,249+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-697-0190
2021 Buick Encore
GX ST AWD+Lane Keep+Collision Alert+CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Sport Motors
1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
519-697-0190
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,249
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10463316
- Stock #: SP3209
- VIN: KL4MMCSL9MB083611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Ø One Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $29,249
Ø SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – Tax & licensing ONLY
Ø Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing
Ø Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5
Ø You’ll get a trustworthy Buick Encore GX
Ø 100+ Vehicles in ONE location
Ø Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN
Ø Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN
Ø Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN
Ø Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!
Ø Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!
Ø Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!
Ø Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!
Ø Every Vehicle Comes With:
> Safety Certificate
> 200- Point Inspection
> Brake Service & Paint Protection
> 90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty
> Balance of Buick Factory Warranty 5 Years or 100,000 KM
> Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter
> Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail
> Free Carfax History Verified Report
> 3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)
> Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)
Ø This Encore GX is equipped with Intelligent Driver Safety Assist: Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Power Heated Leather Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Keyless Push Button Start, & Engine Remote Start!
Ø We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!
Ø WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sport Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.