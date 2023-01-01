Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

41,993 KM

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
Bennett Auto Sales

1-519-455-7971

2WD Reg Cab 140" Work Truck

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

41,993KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10557915
  • Stock #: 406343
  • VIN: 3GCNWAEF8MG406343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 41,993 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

regular cab long box.5.3 V8.trailer hitch.box liner.easy down tail gate.chrome pkg.clean carfax.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497 email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

