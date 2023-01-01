$34,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2WD Reg Cab 140" Work Truck
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
41,993KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10557915
- Stock #: 406343
- VIN: 3GCNWAEF8MG406343
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 41,993 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
regular cab long box.5.3 V8.trailer hitch.box liner.easy down tail gate.chrome pkg.clean carfax.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497 email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
