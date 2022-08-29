$38,900+ tax & licensing
$38,900
+ taxes & licensing
Bennett Fleet Leasing
1-877-217-0643
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2WD Reg Cab 140" Work Truck.Long Box
Location
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
30,606KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9313864
- Stock #: 233456
- VIN: 3GCNWAEF1MG233457
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 30,606 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
regular cab,long box.5.3 V8.chrome pkg.box liner.trailer hitch.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth Connection
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6