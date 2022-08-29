Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

30,606 KM

Details Description Features

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2WD Reg Cab 140" Work Truck.Long Box

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2WD Reg Cab 140" Work Truck.Long Box

Location

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

30,606KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9313864
  • Stock #: 233456
  • VIN: 3GCNWAEF1MG233457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 30,606 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

regular cab,long box.5.3 V8.chrome pkg.box liner.trailer hitch.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bennett Fleet Leasing

2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 30,606 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 35,304 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Sierra 2500...
 2,163 KM
$71,900 + tax & lic

Email Bennett Fleet Leasing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

Call Dealer

1-877-217-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-217-0643

Alternate Numbers
519-657-8497
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory