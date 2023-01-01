Menu
2021 Ford E450

56,161 KM

Details Description Features

$66,900

+ tax & licensing
$66,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Auto Sales

2021 Ford E450

2021 Ford E450

E-450 DRW 176" WB with MAXON POWER TAILGATE LOADER

2021 Ford E450

E-450 DRW 176" WB with MAXON POWER TAILGATE LOADER

Location

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$66,900

+ taxes & licensing

56,161KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9650713
  • VIN: 1FDWE4FK1MDC12315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Vinyl
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 56,161 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

E450 16 Ft. unicell body with maxonpower tailgate loader.flat floor with skylite.walk through.7.3 V8.power windows,locks.mirrors.blue tooth.former daily rental.leasing available.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

