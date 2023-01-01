$56,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$56,900
+ taxes & licensing
Bennett Auto Sales
1-519-455-7971
2021 Ford E450
2021 Ford E450
E-450 DRW 176" WB 16 Ft.UNICELL BODY
Location
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-519-455-7971
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$56,900
+ taxes & licensing
56,090KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9708265
- Stock #: C03536
- VIN: 1FDWE4FK5MDC03536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray Cloth
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 56,090 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
E450. 16 Ft. unicell body with ramp,walk through.flat floor with skylite.7.3 V8.chrome pkg.blue tooth.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bennett Auto Sales
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6