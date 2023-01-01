Menu
2021 Ford E450

56,090 KM

Details Description Features

$56,900

+ tax & licensing
$56,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Auto Sales

1-519-455-7971

2021 Ford E450

2021 Ford E450

E-450 DRW 176" WB 16 Ft.UNICELL BODY

2021 Ford E450

E-450 DRW 176" WB 16 Ft.UNICELL BODY

Location

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,900

+ taxes & licensing

56,090KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9708265
  • Stock #: C03536
  • VIN: 1FDWE4FK5MDC03536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 56,090 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

E450. 16 Ft. unicell body with ramp,walk through.flat floor with skylite.7.3 V8.chrome pkg.blue tooth.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

