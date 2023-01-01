Menu
2021 Ford Explorer

64,000 KM

Details Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2021 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD 6 Pass+GPS+Lane Keep+Adaptive Cruise

2021 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD 6 Pass+GPS+Lane Keep+Adaptive Cruise

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

64,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMSK8FH4MGA96903

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sliding Doors

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2016 Chrysler 200 C+GPS+Roof+Camera+Leather+RMT Start+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2016 Chrysler 200 C+GPS+Roof+Camera+Leather+RMT Start+CLEAN CARFAX 124,000 KM $15,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Sorento SX 7 Passenger V6 AWD+Roof+Blind Spot+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2016 Kia Sorento SX 7 Passenger V6 AWD+Roof+Blind Spot+CLEAN CARFAX 126,000 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE+GPS+Roof+Heated Leather+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE+GPS+Roof+Heated Leather+CLEAN CARFAX 114,000 KM $23,499 + tax & lic

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

519-697-6465
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2021 Ford Explorer