2021 Ford F-150
LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX
Location
AutoStrada Inc
347 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2L9
519-434-2254
86,982KM
Used
VIN 1ftfw1ed4mfb22406
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,982 KM
Vehicle Description
HYBRID with extended warranty with Ford of Canada 4 year 60000km
