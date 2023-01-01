2021 Ford Transit 250

Menu
<p>T250.148 inch w/base.high roof.sliding side door,no glass.cargo protection pkg.blue tooth.rear camera.new rear tires.books,two remotes,clean carfax.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643 cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com</p>

36,356 KM

$56,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,900

+ taxes & licensing

36,356KM
VIN 1FTBR1X88MKA27974

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 36,356 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

T250.148 inch w/base.high roof.sliding side door,no glass.cargo protection pkg.blue tooth.rear camera.new rear tires.books,two remotes,clean carfax.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643 cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

1-877-217-0643
