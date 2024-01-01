Menu
<p>T250.148 inch w/base.high roof extended.AWD.rear cargo devider.rear shelve.blue tooth.rear camera.comercial use.clean carfax.4 remotes.call john gower.877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com</p>

2021 Ford Transit 250

48,712 KM

Details

$61,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Transit 250

T-250 148" EL Hi Rf 9070 GVWR AWD

2021 Ford Transit 250

T-250 148" EL Hi Rf 9070 GVWR AWD

Location

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$61,900

+ taxes & licensing

48,712KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBR3UG3MKA00401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 48,712 KM

Vehicle Description

T250.148 inch w/base.high roof extended.AWD.rear cargo devider.rear shelve.blue tooth.rear camera.comercial use.clean carfax.4 remotes.call john gower.877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Bennett Auto Sales

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

$61,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Auto Sales

1-519-455-7971

2021 Ford Transit 250