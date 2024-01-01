$61,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Transit 250
T-250 148" EL Hi Rf 9070 GVWR AWD
2021 Ford Transit 250
T-250 148" EL Hi Rf 9070 GVWR AWD
Location
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-519-455-7971
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$61,900
+ taxes & licensing
48,712KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBR3UG3MKA00401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 48,712 KM
Vehicle Description
T250.148 inch w/base.high roof extended.AWD.rear cargo devider.rear shelve.blue tooth.rear camera.comercial use.clean carfax.4 remotes.call john gower.877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
WiFi Hotspot
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Bennett Auto Sales
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
2021 Ford Transit 250