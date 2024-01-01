Menu
2500.135 inch w/base.barn doors with glass.rear cargo devider.chrome pkg.rear camera.clean carfax.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

2021 GMC Savana

32,701 KM

Details Description Features

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Savana

RWD 2500 135"

2021 GMC Savana

RWD 2500 135"

Location

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

32,701KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTW7AF7XM1302878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 32,701 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

2500.135 inch w/base.barn doors with glass.rear cargo devider.chrome pkg.rear camera.clean carfax.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bennett Auto Sales

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-XXXX

1-519-455-7971

1-877-217-0643
$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Auto Sales

1-519-455-7971

2021 GMC Savana