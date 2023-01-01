2021 Hyundai Elantra...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,799 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

SP3062 VIN: KMHLM4AG7MU077222

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 26,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Hands-Free Liftgate

