Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

264,868 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1703713048
  2. 1703713053
  3. 1703713058
  4. 1703713064
  5. 1703713069
  6. 1703713076
  7. 1703713082
  8. 1703713089
  9. 1703713095
  10. 1703713100
  11. 1703713106
  12. 1703713112
  13. 1703713117
  14. 1703713121
  15. 1703713126
  16. 1703713130
  17. 1703713135
  18. 1703713140
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
264,868KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN KM8S5DA14MU003583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 264,868 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale in London, ON
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe 264,868 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Subaru Tribeca for sale in London, ON
2009 Subaru Tribeca 151,607 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in London, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan 176,957 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe