2021 Jeep Wrangler

72,882 KM

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72,882KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E5146
  • Mileage 72,882 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Jeep Wrangler or just a Jeep Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Jeep Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Jeep Wranglers or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW JEEP WRANGLER!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW JEEP WRANGLER INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Jeep Wrangler
* Finished in Yellow, makes this Jeep look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Running Boards

Safety

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Seating

5 Passenger

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

LEATHER
4WD
Electric Mirrors
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER
2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

