<p>dual sliding doors.blue tooth.rear camera.rear cargo devider.two remotes.clean carfax.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com</p>

2021 Nissan NV200

33,425 KM

$41,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan NV200

SV

2021 Nissan NV200

SV

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

33,425KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N6CMOKN1MK709445

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 33,425 KM

dual sliding doors.blue tooth.rear camera.rear cargo devider.two remotes.clean carfax.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Balance of Factory Warranty

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Bennett Auto Sales

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Auto Sales

1-519-455-7971

2021 Nissan NV200