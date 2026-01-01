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2021 RAM 1500 Classic

170,956 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

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14132995

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
170,956KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LG8MS582851

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,956 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
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Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5
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519-668-XXXX

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519-668-7111

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$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2021 RAM 1500 Classic