Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota Prius

28,045 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Prius

2021 Toyota Prius

Prime LEATHER H-SEATS R-CAM MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Prius

Prime LEATHER H-SEATS R-CAM MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 10628976
  2. 10628976
  3. 10628976
  4. 10628976
  5. 10628976
  6. 10628976
  7. 10628976
  8. 10628976
  9. 10628976
  10. 10628976
  11. 10628976
  12. 10628976
  13. 10628976
  14. 10628976
  15. 10628976
  16. 10628976
  17. 10628976
  18. 10628976
  19. 10628976
  20. 10628976
  21. 10628976
  22. 10628976
  23. 10628976
  24. 10628976
  25. 10628976
  26. 10628976
Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
28,045KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10628976
  • Stock #: OX:7535
  • VIN: JTDKAMFP9M3186868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,045 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER H-SEATS R-CAM MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2014 Nissan Rogue AW...
 135,844 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Corolla ...
 99,420 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz C...
 107,580 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory