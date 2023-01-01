2021 Toyota Prius

$39,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 , 0 4 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10628976

10628976 Stock #: OX:7535

OX:7535 VIN: JTDKAMFP9M3186868

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 28,045 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Options POWER SEAT Interior Rear View Camera Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.