2022 Hyundai KONA electric

27,000 KM

$45,990

+ tax & licensing
Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

415KMs Range-Adaptive Cruise-Remote Start-Blind Sp

415KMs Range-Adaptive Cruise-Remote Start-Blind Sp

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

27,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9440787
  • Stock #: S103859
  • VIN: KM8K23AG2NU137680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S103859
  • Mileage 27,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Haggle-Free - Fixed Pricing -

-----------------------------------------------

Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)

-----------------------------------------------

LIKE NEW - 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric EV Preferred  - 415KMs Electric Range - Finished in Atlas White. Balance of Hyundai Factory Warranty, 8 Years/160,000KM.

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $45,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance Option: $144 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 6.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 96 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

High-Value Options:

27,990KM, Verified Clean CarFax History Report, Rear View Camera, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Heated Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid & Centering, Forward Collision Prevention, Auto Hold Brakes, Traction & Stability Control, Adaptive Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, LED Daytime Running Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Vehicle Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Tires, Balance of Hyundai Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Shop Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report, and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

 

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:

--> Safety Certificate

--> 200 Points Inspection

--> New Tires (all season)

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Hyundai Factory Warranty, 8 Years/160,000KM

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize

--> CarFax History Report

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608

-- Trade-ins are welcome

-- Ask for same-day pick-up

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

 

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

Electric
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Electric Motor
PREFERRED
EV
415 Electric Range

Titanium Auto

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

