2022 Hyundai Venue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,299 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10381980

10381980 Stock #: SP3199

SP3199 VIN: KMHRB8A38NU166996

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 18,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers ONE OWNER Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.