2022 KTM Super Duke

21,000 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2022 KTM Super Duke

2022 KTM Super Duke

R*1290CC*180HP*EXHAUST*TO MUCH TO LIST*

2022 KTM Super Duke

R*1290CC*180HP*EXHAUST*TO MUCH TO LIST*

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

21,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10638045
  • Stock #: Xxxx
  • VIN: VBKV39405NM952485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # Xxxx
  • Mileage 21,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

519-659-7111

