Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Nissan Qashqai

43,000 KM

Details Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD+Roof+Adaptive Cruise+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle
12103510

2022 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD+Roof+Adaptive Cruise+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

  1. 1737148839
  2. 1737148839
  3. 1737148838
  4. 1737148837
  5. 1737148838
  6. 1737148836
  7. 1737148826
  8. 1737148839
  9. 1737148839
  10. 1737148839
  11. 1737148839
  12. 1737148839
  13. 1737148839
  14. 1737148838
  15. 1737148838
  16. 1737148838
  17. 1737148838
  18. 1737148838
  19. 1737148838
  20. 1737148838
  21. 1737148839
  22. 1737148839
  23. 1737148839
  24. 1737148838
  25. 1737148840
  26. 1737148839
  27. 1737148838
  28. 1737148839
  29. 1737148839
  30. 1737148838
  31. 1737148836
  32. 1737148838
  33. 1737148838
  34. 1737148836
  35. 1737148837
  36. 1737148838
  37. 1737148838
  38. 1737148837
  39. 1737148836
  40. 1737148839
  41. 1737148840
  42. 1737148839
  43. 1737148839
  44. 1737148838
  45. 1737148839
  46. 1737148837
  47. 1737148837
  48. 1737148838
  49. 1737148837
  50. 1737148839
  51. 1737148838
  52. 1737148838
  53. 1737148839
  54. 1737148840
  55. 1737148837
  56. 1737148836
  57. 1737148839
  58. 1737148837
  59. 1737148840
  60. 1737148836
  61. 1737148836
  62. 1737148839
  63. 1737148839
  64. 1737148838
  65. 1737148839
  66. 1737148839
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ1BW1NW473717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Motors

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL+Camera+ApplePlay+Heated Steering+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL+Camera+ApplePlay+Heated Steering+CLEAN CARFAX 133,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS AWD+Camera+Blind Spot+Heated Steering for sale in London, ON
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS AWD+Camera+Blind Spot+Heated Steering 130,000 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline+New Brakes+A/C+Heated Seats for sale in London, ON
2014 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline+New Brakes+A/C+Heated Seats 162,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Sport Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2022 Nissan Qashqai