2022 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$38,998
+ taxes & licensing
97,674KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E5323
- Mileage 97,674 KM
Vehicle Description
Apply for financing
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Ram 1500 or just a Ram Truck? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Ram Trucks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Ram 1500s or similar Trucks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW RAM 1500!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW RAM 1500 INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Ram 1500
* Finished in Black, makes this Ram look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Interior
Front air conditioning
Vinyl seat trim
Additional Features
Manual
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
1st Row LCD Monitor
Seek-scan Radio
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Keyfob (all doors) Remote keyless entry
Rear-wheel Drive type
3.6L V-6 Engine
8-spd Auto W/OD Transmission
305 @ 6
400 Rpm Horsepower
269 @ 4
800 Rpm Torque
18" Argent Styled Steel Wheels
AM/FM/Satellite-prep
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2022 RAM 1500