Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 RAM 1500

49,038 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT, CREW CAB, BIG SCREEN, ONLY 49KMS, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
12460102

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT, CREW CAB, BIG SCREEN, ONLY 49KMS, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1745772319
  2. 1745772320
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,038KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6SRFVT5NN326432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,038 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 RAM 1500 BIG HORN, 4X4, CREW CAB, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2011 RAM 1500 BIG HORN, 4X4, CREW CAB, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL 272,918 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note S, AUTO, RUNS AND DRIVES, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2014 Nissan Versa Note S, AUTO, RUNS AND DRIVES, AS IS SPECIAL 182,275 KM $2,495 + tax & lic
Used 2003 Mazda Miata MX-5 HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE, ALL ORIG, ONLY 77KMS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2003 Mazda Miata MX-5 HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE, ALL ORIG, ONLY 77KMS, CERT 77,121 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2022 RAM 1500