<p>promaster city.dual sliding doors.no glass.rear camera.blue tooth.cargo devider.former comercial use.four remotes.clean carfax.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com</p>

2022 RAM ProMaster

23,006 KM

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM ProMaster

Cargo Van

2022 RAM ProMaster

Cargo Van

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

23,006KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN ZFBHRFCBON6W47207

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 23,006 KM

promaster city.dual sliding doors.no glass.rear camera.blue tooth.cargo devider.former comercial use.four remotes.clean carfax.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights

Balance of Factory Warranty

Cloth Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Bennett Auto Sales

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Auto Sales

1-519-455-7971

2022 RAM ProMaster