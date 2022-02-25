$65,999+ tax & licensing
519-697-0190
2022 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus *Brand New* 3.49% For 96 Month
Location
Sport Motors
1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$65,999
- Listing ID: 8271687
- Stock #: SP2693
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA2NF155888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 100 KM
Vehicle Description
*Brand New* Clean CarFax! Balance of Tesla Factory Warranty! Canadian Vehicle! Finance Today, NO HIDDEN FEES! Rates Starting @ 3.49% for up to 96 Months, Open Loan! O.A.C
**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**
Standard Range Plus+Autopilot+Navigation+Blind Spot Sensors+Adaptive Cruise Control+Collision Alert/Prevention+Lane Departure+Autosteer+Sentry Mode+WIFI+Entertainment Capabilities+Heated Seats (Front & Rear)+Camera+Glass Roof+Leather+Parking Sensors+Premium Audio+LED Lights+Power Seats+Power Tiltscope+15” Screen+Balance of TESLA Factory Warranty, Valid for 8 Years or 160,000 KMs
Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!
$65,999
Taxes and licencing extra
NO HIDDEN FEES
Price Includes:
-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)
-> 3 Months Warranty
-> Balance of Tesla Factory Warranty (8 Years or 160,000 KMs)
-> Oil Change
-> CarFax Report
-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail
Operating Hours:
Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Friday & Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Sunday: Closed
90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info
Vehicle Features
