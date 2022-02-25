Menu
2022 Tesla Model 3

197 KM

Details

$72,999

+ tax & licensing
$72,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Standard Range Plus *Brand New* 3.49% For 96 Month

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$72,999

+ taxes & licensing

197KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8415288
  • Stock #: SP2730
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA8NF176597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197 KM

Vehicle Description

*Brand New* Clean CarFax! Balance of Tesla Factory Warranty! Canadian Vehicle! Finance Today, NO HIDDEN FEES! Rates Starting @ 3.49% for up to 96 Months, Open Loan! O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

**White Leather Upgrade $1300 Value**

**Red Exterior Paind $2600 Value**

Standard Range Plus+Autopilot+Navigation+Blind Spot Sensors+Adaptive Cruise Control+Collision Alert/Prevention+Lane Departure+Autosteer+Sentry Mode+WIFI+Entertainment Capabilities+Heated Seats (Front & Rear)+Camera+Glass Roof+Leather+Parking Sensors+Premium Audio+LED Lights+Power Seats+Power Tiltscope+15” Screen+Balance of TESLA Factory Warranty, Valid for 8 Years or 160,000 KMs

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

$72,999

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Balance of Tesla Factory Warranty (8 Years or 160,000 KMs)

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail

  Operating Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday & Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

*Please note that price is subject to change without notice*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Entertainment System
Power Folding Mirrors
Brand New
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

