Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota Corolla

5,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE+Adaptive Cruise+LaneKeep*LIKE NEW* CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE+Adaptive Cruise+LaneKeep*LIKE NEW* CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

  1. 1698525318
  2. 1698525318
  3. 1698525317
  4. 1698525318
  5. 1698525317
  6. 1698525318
  7. 1698525318
  8. 1698525317
  9. 1698525317
  10. 1698525317
  11. 1698525311
  12. 1698525311
  13. 1698525317
  14. 1698525294
  15. 1698525317
  16. 1698525317
  17. 1698525316
  18. 1698525310
  19. 1698525315
  20. 1698525317
  21. 1698525318
  22. 1698525317
  23. 1698525317
  24. 1698525318
  25. 1698525316
  26. 1698525318
  27. 1698525316
  28. 1698525315
  29. 1698525312
  30. 1698525311
  31. 1698525311
  32. 1698525312
  33. 1698525309
  34. 1698525311
  35. 1698525310
  36. 1698525310
  37. 1698525311
  38. 1698525315
  39. 1698525302
  40. 1698525315
  41. 1698525317
  42. 1698525302
  43. 1698525318
  44. 1698525302
  45. 1698525300
  46. 1698525297
  47. 1698525300
  48. 1698525303
  49. 1698525299
  50. 1698525300
  51. 1698525294
  52. 1698525311
  53. 1698525318
  54. 1698525316
  55. 1698525302
  56. 1698525302
  57. 1698525302
  58. 1698525300
  59. 1698525317
  60. 1698525317
  61. 1698525318
  62. 1698525316
  63. 1698525316
  64. 1698525302
  65. 1698525302
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
5,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10602657
  • Stock #: SP3223
  • VIN: 5YFBPMBE8NP375118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 5,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ø  One Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $31,999

Ø  SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – Tax & licensing ONLY

Ø  Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing

Ø  Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

Ø  You’ll get a trustworthy Corolla

Ø  100+ Vehicles in ONE location

Ø  Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!

Ø  Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!

Ø  Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!

Ø  Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!

Ø  Every Vehicle Comes With:

>     Safety Certificate

>     200- Point Inspection

>     Brake Service & Paint Protection

>     90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty

>      Balance of Toyota Comprehensive Factory Warranty 5 Years or 100,000 KM

>     Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter

>     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

>     Free Carfax History Verified Report

>     3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)

>     Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

Ø  This Corolla is equipped with Intelligent Driver Safety Assist (Toyota Sense): Rear View Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Radar, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB Input, Heated Seats, & 2 Keys

Ø  This Corolla is LIKE NEW!

Ø  We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!

Ø  WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
ONE OWNER
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
CLEAN CARFAX
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sport Motors

2022 Toyota Corolla ...
 5,000 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Elantra...
 82,000 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2022 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 84,000 KM
$27,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sport Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory