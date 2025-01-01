Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Volkswagen Jetta

96,108 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE, ALLOYS, AUTO, ONLY 96KMS, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
12161925

2022 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE, ALLOYS, AUTO, ONLY 96KMS, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1738808430
  2. 1738808432
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,108KM
Good Condition
VIN 3VWCM7BU4NM031442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,108 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLX, 4WD, RUNS GOOD, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLX, 4WD, RUNS GOOD, AS IS SPECIAL 219,877 KM $2,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE, AWD, ONLY 123KMS, LOADED, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2017 Toyota Highlander XLE, AWD, ONLY 123KMS, LOADED, CERTIFIED 126,866 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Civic EX, AUTO, ONLY 148KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2013 Honda Civic EX, AUTO, ONLY 148KMS, CERTIFIED 146,686 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2022 Volkswagen Jetta