$58,900+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway
E-450 DRW 176" WB with power tailgate loader
2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway
E-450 DRW 176" WB with power tailgate loader
Location
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-519-455-7971
Certified
$58,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray Cloth
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # D11173
- Mileage 58,518 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
E450.16 ft.unicell body with 2000 lb.dhollandia aluminum power tailgate loader.7.3 V8.flat floor with skylite.power group.blue tooth.79 X 42 deck.77 x 85 inch rear door.former daily rental.call john gower 519 657 8497.toll free 877 217 0643.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Exterior
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bennett Auto Sales
Email Bennett Auto Sales
Bennett Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-519-455-XXXX(click to show)
1-519-455-7971
Alternate Numbers1-877-217-0643
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-519-455-7971