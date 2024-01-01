Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>E450.16 ft.unicell body with 2000 lb.dhollandia aluminum power tailgate loader.7.3 V8.flat floor with skylite.power group.blue tooth.79 X 42 deck.77 x 85 inch rear door.former daily rental.call john gower 519 657 8497.toll free 877 217 0643.email john@bennettfleet.com</p>

2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway

58,518 KM

Details Description Features

$58,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway

E-450 DRW 176" WB with power tailgate loader

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway

E-450 DRW 176" WB with power tailgate loader

Location

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

  1. 1713459191
  2. 1713459191
  3. 1713459192
  4. 1713459192
  5. 1713459192
  6. 1713459189
  7. 1713459191
  8. 1713459190
  9. 1713459192
  10. 1713459188
  11. 1713459191
  12. 1713459189
  13. 1713459191
  14. 1713459188
  15. 1713459192
  16. 1713459192
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
58,518KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDWE4FK3PDD11173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # D11173
  • Mileage 58,518 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

E450.16 ft.unicell body with 2000 lb.dhollandia aluminum power tailgate loader.7.3 V8.flat floor with skylite.power group.blue tooth.79 X 42 deck.77 x 85 inch rear door.former daily rental.call john gower 519 657 8497.toll free 877 217 0643.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bennett Auto Sales

Used 2024 Ford E450 E-450 DRW 176
2024 Ford E450 E-450 DRW 176" WB 16 Ft. unicell body 45,090 KM $58,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford E450 E-450 DRW 176
2022 Ford E450 E-450 DRW 176" WB POWER TAILGATE LOADER 44,946 KM $55,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Savana 3500 3500 Van 177
2015 GMC Savana 3500 3500 Van 177" 16 FT. UNICELL 166,172 KM SOLD

Email Bennett Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bennett Auto Sales

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

1-519-455-7971

Alternate Numbers
1-877-217-0643
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$58,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Auto Sales

1-519-455-7971

Contact Seller
2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway