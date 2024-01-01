2023 Ford E450

Menu
<p>E450.16 Ft.unicell body with flat floor and skylite.walk through.2000 Lb Dhollandia aluminum power tailgate loader.7.3 V8.power group.tilt and cruise.blue tooth.former daily rental.call john gower.877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com two in stock now.</p>

30,640 KM

Details

Location

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

30,640KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDWE4FK1PDD09650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 30,640 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-XXXX

1-519-455-7971

1-877-217-0643
