$62,900+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford E450
E-450 DRW 176" WB with power tail gate loader
Location
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-519-455-7971
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
30,640KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDWE4FK1PDD09650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray Cloth
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 30,640 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
E450.16 Ft.unicell body with flat floor and skylite.walk through.2000 Lb Dhollandia aluminum power tailgate loader.7.3 V8.power group.tilt and cruise.blue tooth.former daily rental.call john gower.877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com two in stock now.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-519-455-7971
Alternate Numbers1-877-217-0643
2023 Ford E450