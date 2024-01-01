$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage
LX
Location
Empire Auto Group
282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9
519-473-7888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
53,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # S5852
- Mileage 53,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Kia Sportage or just a Kia Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Kia Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Kia Sportages or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW KIA SPORTAGE!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW KIA SPORTAGE INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Kia Sportage
* Finished in Grey, makes this Kia look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
Remote Starter
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Additional Features
Keyless GO
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
CLOTH
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Mats
DUAL-AC
ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST CRUISE CONTROL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
