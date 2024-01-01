Menu
2023 Kia Sportage

53,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

53,000KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # S5852
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Kia Sportage or just a Kia Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Kia Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Kia Sportages or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW KIA SPORTAGE!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW KIA SPORTAGE INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Kia Sportage
* Finished in Grey, makes this Kia look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Remote Starter

Safety

Back-Up Camera

Additional Features

Keyless GO
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
CLOTH
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Mats
DUAL-AC
ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST CRUISE CONTROL

2023 Kia Sportage