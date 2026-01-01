Menu
2023 Mazda3 Sport GT All-Wheel Drive | Former Lease | Fully Loaded<br><br>This 2023 Mazda3 Sport GT AWD delivers the perfect balance of sporty performance, premium comfort, and confident all-weather capability. Formerly leased, this vehicle has been well maintained and offers excellent value with low wear and a refined driving experience.<br><br>Powered by Mazdas responsive 2.5L Skyactiv-G engine paired with i-Activ All-Wheel Drive, the Mazda3 provides confident handling and impressive fuel efficiency in all road conditions. Its sleek hatchback design is complemented by upscale interior materials and advanced technology.<br><br>Key Features Include:<br><br>i-Activ All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br><br>2.5L SKYACTIV-G Engine<br><br>6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Manual Mode<br><br>Leather-Trimmed Seating<br><br>Power Drivers Seat with Memory<br><br>Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel<br><br>Bose® Premium Audio System<br><br>Mazda Connect Infotainment<br><br>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto<br><br>Head-Up Display (HUD)<br><br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br><br>Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br><br>Lane Keep Assist & Forward Collision Warning<br><br>Backup Camera<br><br>Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start<br><br>18-Inch Alloy Wheels<br><br>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br><br>With its premium GT trim, intelligent safety features, and stylish design, this Mazda3 Sport AWD is an excellent choice for drivers seeking reliability, comfort, and performance in one refined package.

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

38,436 KM

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

Used
38,436KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BPBMMXP1608755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,436 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Mazda3 Sport GT All-Wheel Drive | Former Lease | Fully Loaded

This 2023 Mazda3 Sport GT AWD delivers the perfect balance of sporty performance, premium comfort, and confident all-weather capability. Formerly leased, this vehicle has been well maintained and offers excellent value with low wear and a refined driving experience.

Powered by Mazdas responsive 2.5L Skyactiv-G engine paired with i-Activ All-Wheel Drive, the Mazda3 provides confident handling and impressive fuel efficiency in all road conditions. Its sleek hatchback design is complemented by upscale interior materials and advanced technology.

Key Features Include:

i-Activ All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

2.5L SKYACTIV-G Engine

6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Manual Mode

Leather-Trimmed Seating

Power Drivers Seat with Memory

Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel

Bose® Premium Audio System

Mazda Connect Infotainment

Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto

Head-Up Display (HUD)

Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Lane Keep Assist & Forward Collision Warning

Backup Camera

Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start

18-Inch Alloy Wheels

Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

With its premium GT trim, intelligent safety features, and stylish design, this Mazda3 Sport AWD is an excellent choice for drivers seeking reliability, comfort, and performance in one refined package.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Automatic

Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

