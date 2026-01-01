$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
2023 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
Location
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-1800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,436KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BPBMMXP1608755
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 38,436 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Mazda3 Sport GT All-Wheel Drive | Former Lease | Fully Loaded
This 2023 Mazda3 Sport GT AWD delivers the perfect balance of sporty performance, premium comfort, and confident all-weather capability. Formerly leased, this vehicle has been well maintained and offers excellent value with low wear and a refined driving experience.
Powered by Mazdas responsive 2.5L Skyactiv-G engine paired with i-Activ All-Wheel Drive, the Mazda3 provides confident handling and impressive fuel efficiency in all road conditions. Its sleek hatchback design is complemented by upscale interior materials and advanced technology.
Key Features Include:
i-Activ All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
2.5L SKYACTIV-G Engine
6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Manual Mode
Leather-Trimmed Seating
Power Drivers Seat with Memory
Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
Bose® Premium Audio System
Mazda Connect Infotainment
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto
Head-Up Display (HUD)
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist & Forward Collision Warning
Backup Camera
Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
18-Inch Alloy Wheels
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
With its premium GT trim, intelligent safety features, and stylish design, this Mazda3 Sport AWD is an excellent choice for drivers seeking reliability, comfort, and performance in one refined package.
This 2023 Mazda3 Sport GT AWD delivers the perfect balance of sporty performance, premium comfort, and confident all-weather capability. Formerly leased, this vehicle has been well maintained and offers excellent value with low wear and a refined driving experience.
Powered by Mazdas responsive 2.5L Skyactiv-G engine paired with i-Activ All-Wheel Drive, the Mazda3 provides confident handling and impressive fuel efficiency in all road conditions. Its sleek hatchback design is complemented by upscale interior materials and advanced technology.
Key Features Include:
i-Activ All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
2.5L SKYACTIV-G Engine
6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Manual Mode
Leather-Trimmed Seating
Power Drivers Seat with Memory
Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
Bose® Premium Audio System
Mazda Connect Infotainment
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto
Head-Up Display (HUD)
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist & Forward Collision Warning
Backup Camera
Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
18-Inch Alloy Wheels
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
With its premium GT trim, intelligent safety features, and stylish design, this Mazda3 Sport AWD is an excellent choice for drivers seeking reliability, comfort, and performance in one refined package.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Forest City Mazda
2023 Mazda CX-30 GS 31,383 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-5 GT 101,790 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA6 GX 89,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Forest City Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-649-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Forest City Mazda
519-649-1800
2023 Mazda MAZDA3