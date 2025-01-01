Menu
2023 Other Other

77 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
TIAGO NOMAD, FULL ELECTRIC SNOWMOBILE, 120HP

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1744498055
  1744498056
Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
77KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2SKTNAAB0PM000135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Snowmobile
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 77 KM

