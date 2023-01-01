$90,895+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Sienna
XLE FWD Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Power
Location
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
519-453-0480
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
- Interior Colour Chateau Tan
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TS-9708
- Mileage 16 KM
Vehicle Description
Brand New 2023 Toyota Sienna XLE Hybrid FWD, Wind Chill Pearl Finish with Beautiful Chateau Tan Softex Seats, Loaded with Features.
Power Foldout XT Wheelchair Accessible BraunAbilty Lowered Floor Side Entry Conversion, Wheelchair Ramp Measures 29.25" Wide x 52" Long, Auto Kneeling Feature, 56" Entry Height, 60.5" Interior Height, Includes Q'Straint Retactable Wheelchair Restraints with Occupant Seat Belts, Step & Roll Removable Front Seats for Multiple Wheelchair Positioning.
Contact our Sales Staff for Further Details to Arrange for a Demonstration.
www.goldlinemobility.com
