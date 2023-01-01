Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Brand New 2023 Toyota Sienna XLE Hybrid FWD, Wind Chill Pearl Finish with Beautiful Chateau Tan Softex Seats, Loaded with Features.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Power Foldout XT Wheelchair Accessible BraunAbilty Lowered Floor Side Entry Conversion, Wheelchair Ramp Measures 29.25 Wide x 52 Long, Auto Kneeling Feature, 56 Entry Height,  60.5 Interior Height, Includes QStraint Retactable Wheelchair Restraints with Occupant Seat Belts, Step & Roll Removable Front Seats for Multiple Wheelchair Positioning.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Contact our Sales Staff for Further Details to Arrange for a Demonstration.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>www.goldlinemobility.com</p>

2023 Toyota Sienna

16 KM

Details Description Features

$90,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Sienna

XLE FWD Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Power

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota Sienna

XLE FWD Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Power

Location

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

  1. 1701958222
  2. 1701958227
  3. 1701958232
  4. 1701958236
  5. 1701958242
  6. 1701958247
  7. 1701958251
  8. 1701958256
  9. 1701958262
  10. 1701958267
  11. 1701958273
  12. 1701958278
  13. 1701958283
  14. 1701958288
  15. 1701958292
  16. 1701958298
  17. 1701958303
  18. 1701958307
  19. 1701958312
  20. 1701958317
  21. 1701958322
  22. 1701958327
  23. 1701958332
  24. 1701958337
  25. 1701958342
  26. 1701958347
  27. 1701958353
  28. 1701958358
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$90,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Insurance Quotes
16KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDGRKEC1PS179708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Interior Colour Chateau Tan
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TS-9708
  • Mileage 16 KM

Vehicle Description

Brand New 2023 Toyota Sienna XLE Hybrid FWD, Wind Chill Pearl Finish with Beautiful Chateau Tan Softex Seats, Loaded with Features.

Power Foldout XT Wheelchair Accessible BraunAbilty Lowered Floor Side Entry Conversion, Wheelchair Ramp Measures 29.25" Wide x 52" Long, Auto Kneeling Feature, 56" Entry Height,  60.5" Interior Height, Includes Q'Straint Retactable Wheelchair Restraints with Occupant Seat Belts, Step & Roll Removable Front Seats for Multiple Wheelchair Positioning.

Contact our Sales Staff for Further Details to Arrange for a Demonstration.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Used 2023 Toyota Sienna XLE FWD Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Power for sale in London, ON
2023 Toyota Sienna XLE FWD Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Power 16 KM $90,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Power for sale in London, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Power 48,570 KM $54,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry Plus for sale in London, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry Plus 12,360 KM SOLD

Email Goldline Mobility and Conversions

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

Call Dealer

519-453-XXXX

(click to show)

519-453-0480

Alternate Numbers
1-800-561-9621
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$90,895

+ taxes & licensing

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

519-453-0480

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Sienna