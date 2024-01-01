Menu
<p>Brand New 2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT in Bright White , featuring Safety Tec Group, GPS Navigation with Travel & Traffic Services, Blind-Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Path Detection, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist, Inflatable Spare Tire, Portable Air Compressor, Touchscreen 10.1 Display, Sirius XM.</p>

2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan

95 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

95KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RC1ZG0RR105127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black Alloy
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CGC-709
  • Mileage 95 KM

Vehicle Description

Brand New 2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT in Bright White , featuring Safety Tec Group, GPS Navigation with Travel & Traffic Services, Blind-Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Path Detection, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist, Inflatable Spare Tire, Portable Air Compressor, Touchscreen 10.1" Display, Sirius XM.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

519-453-0480

2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan