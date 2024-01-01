$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan
SXT Safety Tec
2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan
SXT Safety Tec
Location
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
519-453-0480
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
95KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RC1ZG0RR105127
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black Alloy
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CGC-709
- Mileage 95 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Brand New 2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT in Bright White , featuring Safety Tec Group, GPS Navigation with Travel & Traffic Services, Blind-Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Path Detection, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist, Inflatable Spare Tire, Portable Air Compressor, Touchscreen 10.1" Display, Sirius XM.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Goldline Mobility and Conversions
2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford Transit T-350 148" Med Roof XLT RWD 57,094 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Goldline Mobility and Conversions
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
Call Dealer
519-453-XXXX(click to show)
519-453-0480
Alternate Numbers1-800-561-9621
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
519-453-0480
2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan