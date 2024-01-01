$79,495+ tax & licensing
2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan
SXT-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CGC2-B
- Mileage 12 KM
Vehicle Description
Brand New 2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT with BraunAbility Rear Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Manual Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp measures 34" wide x 60" length. Entrance Height of 56". Features Fold-Away Second Row Seating
Includes Complete Set of Q'Straint QRT Max Retractable Wheelchair Restraints.
Chrysler and BraunAbility Comfort & Reliability. Contact our Sales Department for Further Details.
www.goldlinemobility.com
