Brand New 2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT with BraunAbility Rear Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Manual Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp measures 34 wide x 60 length. Entrance Height of 56. Features Fold-Away Second Row Seating

Includes Complete Set of QStraint QRT Max Retractable Wheelchair Restraints.

Chrysler and BraunAbility Comfort & Reliability. Contact our Sales Department for Further Details.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CGC2-B
  • Mileage 12 KM

Vehicle Description

Brand New 2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT with BraunAbility Rear Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Manual Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp measures 34" wide x 60" length. Entrance Height of 56". Features Fold-Away Second Row Seating

Includes Complete Set of Q'Straint QRT Max Retractable Wheelchair Restraints.

Chrysler and BraunAbility Comfort & Reliability. Contact our Sales Department for Further Details.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

