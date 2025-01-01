$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring L with S Appearance Package
2024 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring L with S Appearance Package
Location
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
519-453-0480
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
ON ORDER- Brand New 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L, "S" Appearance Pkg, Fathom Blue Pearl Finish with Beautiful Caprice Leatherette Seats, 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Engine with Stop/Start, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Loaded with Features Including Safety Sphere Package with 360 Surround-View Cameras, Park-Sense Front and Rear, Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist with Stop, Full Sunroof with Power Front and Fixed Rear.
Full Power Foldout XT Wheelchair Accessible BraunAbilty Lowered Floor Side Entry Conversion, Wheelchair Ramp Measures 30" Wide x 52" Long with 1,000 lb Capacity, Auto Kneeling Feature, 57" Entry Height, 60" Interior Height, Includes Q'Straint Retactable Wheelchair Restraints with Occupant Seat Belts, Removable Wheel Out Front Seats for Multiple Wheelchair Positioning.
Contact our Sales Staff for Further information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Goldline Mobility and Conversions
Email Goldline Mobility and Conversions
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-453-XXXX(click to show)
519-453-0480
Alternate Numbers1-800-561-9621
+ taxes & licensing
519-453-0480