Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: var(--tw-color-gray-200, currentColor); border-image: initial; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>ON ORDER- Brand New 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L, S Appearance Pkg, Fathom Blue Pearl Finish with Beautiful Caprice Leatherette Seats, 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Engine with Stop/Start, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Loaded with Features Including Safety Sphere Package with 360 Surround-View Cameras, Park-Sense Front and Rear, Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist with Stop, Full Sunroof with Power Front and Fixed Rear.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: var(--tw-color-gray-200, currentColor); border-image: initial; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Full Power Foldout XT Wheelchair Accessible BraunAbilty Lowered Floor Side Entry Conversion, Wheelchair Ramp Measures 30 Wide x 52 Long with 1,000 lb Capacity, Auto Kneeling Feature, 57 Entry Height,  60 Interior Height, Includes QStraint Retactable Wheelchair Restraints with Occupant Seat Belts, Removable Wheel Out Front Seats for Multiple Wheelchair Positioning.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: var(--tw-color-gray-200, currentColor); border-image: initial; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Contact our Sales Staff for Further information.</p>

2024 Chrysler Pacifica

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring L with S Appearance Package

Watch This Vehicle
12436402

2024 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring L with S Appearance Package

Location

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

  1. 1745349969
  2. 1745349969
  3. 1745349969
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN ON ORDER

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

ON ORDER- Brand New 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L, "S" Appearance Pkg, Fathom Blue Pearl Finish with Beautiful Caprice Leatherette Seats, 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Engine with Stop/Start, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Loaded with Features Including Safety Sphere Package with 360 Surround-View Cameras, Park-Sense Front and Rear, Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist with Stop, Full Sunroof with Power Front and Fixed Rear.

Full Power Foldout XT Wheelchair Accessible BraunAbilty Lowered Floor Side Entry Conversion, Wheelchair Ramp Measures 30" Wide x 52" Long with 1,000 lb Capacity, Auto Kneeling Feature, 57" Entry Height,  60" Interior Height, Includes Q'Straint Retactable Wheelchair Restraints with Occupant Seat Belts, Removable Wheel Out Front Seats for Multiple Wheelchair Positioning.

Contact our Sales Staff for Further information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Manual for sale in London, ON
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Manual 144,600 KM SOLD
Used 2025 Toyota Sienna XLE-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Power for sale in London, ON
2025 Toyota Sienna XLE-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Power 0 $102,400 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Power for sale in London, ON
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Power 84,600 KM $54,695 + tax & lic

Email Goldline Mobility and Conversions

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-453-XXXX

(click to show)

519-453-0480

Alternate Numbers
1-800-561-9621
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

519-453-0480

2024 Chrysler Pacifica