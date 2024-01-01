$94,900+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Sienna
XLE-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Power
Location
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
519-453-0480
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
INCOMING SOON! BRAND NEW 2024 Toyota Sienna XLE with BraunAbility Power Fold-Out Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Blizzard Pearl Exterior. Conversion features Full Remote Powered Door and Ramp, Power Kneeling System, Step & Roll Quick Release Driver and Passenger Front Seats. Entry Height of 56", Interior Height of 60", Wheelchair Ramp measures 52" Long x 29.25" Wide. Includes Complete Set of Q'Straint QRT Max Retractable Wheelchair Restraints.
More Information and Photos to Come.
Toyota and BraunAbility Safety & Reliability. Contact our Sales Department for Further Details.
www.goldlinemobility.com
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
519-453-0480
