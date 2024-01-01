Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;><strong>INCOMING SOON! BRAND NEW</strong> 2024 Toyota Sienna XLE with BraunAbility Power Fold-Out Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Blizzard Pearl Exterior. Conversion features Full Remote Powered Door and Ramp, Power Kneeling System, Step & Roll Quick Release Driver and Passenger Front Seats. Entry Height of 56, Interior Height of 60, Wheelchair Ramp measures 52 Long x 29.25 Wide. Includes Complete Set of QStraint QRT Max Retractable Wheelchair Restraints.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>More Information and Photos to Come.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Toyota and BraunAbility Safety & Reliability. Contact our Sales Department for Further Details.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>www.goldlinemobility.com</p>

2024 Toyota Sienna

Details Description Features

$94,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota Sienna

XLE-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Power

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Toyota Sienna

XLE-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Power

Location

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$94,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDGRKEC3RS205101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

INCOMING SOON! BRAND NEW 2024 Toyota Sienna XLE with BraunAbility Power Fold-Out Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Blizzard Pearl Exterior. Conversion features Full Remote Powered Door and Ramp, Power Kneeling System, Step & Roll Quick Release Driver and Passenger Front Seats. Entry Height of 56", Interior Height of 60", Wheelchair Ramp measures 52" Long x 29.25" Wide. Includes Complete Set of Q'Straint QRT Max Retractable Wheelchair Restraints.

More Information and Photos to Come.

Toyota and BraunAbility Safety & Reliability. Contact our Sales Department for Further Details.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Used 2024 Toyota Sienna XLE-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Power for sale in London, ON
2024 Toyota Sienna XLE-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Power 0 $94,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry for sale in London, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry 37,925 KM $44,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Manual for sale in London, ON
2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Manual 26,335 KM $56,900 + tax & lic

Email Goldline Mobility and Conversions

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-453-XXXX

(click to show)

519-453-0480

Alternate Numbers
1-800-561-9621
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$94,900

+ taxes & licensing

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

519-453-0480

Contact Seller
2024 Toyota Sienna