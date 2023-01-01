Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used Chevrolet Sonic for Sale in London, ON

Showing 1-9 of 9
Used 2015 Chevrolet Sonic 4dr Sdn LT Auto for sale in Cambridge, ON

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

4dr Sdn LT Auto
$9,995
+ tax & lic
149,148KM
Renner's Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic | Low Kms | Bluetooth | Cruise for sale in St. Thomas, ON

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

| Low Kms | Bluetooth | Cruise
$7,999
+ tax & lic
124,401KM
519 Cars

St. Thomas, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LS for sale in Komoka, ON

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LS
$11,995
+ tax & lic
135,140KM
Cars in Lobo

Komoka, ON

Used 2017 Chevrolet Sonic 4dr Sdn Auto LT for sale in Sarnia, ON

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

4dr Sdn Auto LT
$12,995
+ tax & lic
215,766KM
Lynmar Auto Sales

Sarnia, ON

Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT *SUNROOF* WARRANTY AVAILABLE for sale in Listowel, ON

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LT *SUNROOF* WARRANTY AVAILABLE
$8,990
+ tax & lic
153,000KM
Lako Auto Sales

Listowel, ON

Used 2016 Chevrolet Sonic 4dr Sdn LT Auto for sale in Cambridge, ON

2016 Chevrolet Sonic

4dr Sdn LT Auto
Sale
$9,995
+ tax & lic
151,058KM
Renner's Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT 5 Dr Hatchback at for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LT 5 Dr Hatchback at
Sale
$9,300
+ tax & lic
175,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic 5dr Hb Lt for sale in Kitchener, ON

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

5dr Hb Lt
$8,999
+ tax & lic
154,357KM
AutoSmarto

Kitchener, ON

Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT * Remote Start * Back Up Camera * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Automatic/Manual Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Cal for sale in Cambridge, ON

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

LT * Remote Start * Back Up Camera * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Automatic/Manual Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Cal
$18,495
+ tax & lic
94,613KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options