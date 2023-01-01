Filter Results
New and Used Jeep Cherokee for Sale in London, ON
Showing 1-50 of 150
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LAREDO*4X4*V6*ONLY 26,000KMS*CERTIFIED
$27,495
62,342KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
London, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$16,300
169,000KM
Redline Auto Sales
London, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
OVERLAND | HIGH ALTITUDE | 4X4 | PANO ROOF | NAV
$44,888
64,875KM
2014 Jeep Cherokee
SPORT 2.4L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED
Sale
$15,290
157,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
Cambridge, ON
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude
$42,010
54,410KM
2022 Jeep Cherokee
TRAILHAWK 4X4 | DEMO | APPLE CARPLAY | HEATED SEAT
$49,980
6,802KM
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude
$42,998
43,013KM
Empire Auto Group
London, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
ALTITUDE | 4X4 | NAV | SUNROOF | LEATHER | 1 OWNER
$34,888
103,655KM
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Latitude
$23,445
72,010KM
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing & Sales
London, ON
Buy From Home Options
2014 Jeep Cherokee
NORTH EDITION / V6 / HTD SEATS / ALLOY WHEELS
$15,995
136,329KM
Car Match Canada
Cambridge, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
80th Anniversary Editiion
$48,888
51,302KM
St. Marys Buick GMC
St. Marys, ON
Buy From Home Options
2014 Jeep Cherokee
TRAILHAWK / AWD / LEATHER / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS
$19,995
129,305KM
Car Match Canada
Cambridge, ON
Buy From Home Options
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
$24,710
157,988KM
2015 Jeep Cherokee
4X4 TRAILHAWK
Sale
$12,000
263,000KM
Redline Auto Sales
Cambridge, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk ( **4X4**LEATHER SEATS** POWER DRIVERS SEAT** ALLOY WHEELS** FOG LIGHTS**PANORAMIC ROOF**POWER HATCH**AUTO HEADLIGHTS**PUSH BUTTON START**BACKUP CAMERA** AUTO START/STOP**REMOTE START**)
$24,588
154,477KM
My Motors.ca
Tillsonburg, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LIMITED 4X4 | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | NAV
$40,952
78,044KM
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit Reserve
$77,934
13,272KM
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Limited (**NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS**4X4**ALLOY WHEELS**LEATHER SEATS**POWER DRIVERS SEAT**PUSH BUTTON START**POWER HATCH**MEMORY DRIVERS SEAT**AUTO HEADLIGHTS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL** HEATED SEATS** VENTED SEATS**NAVIGATION**BACKUP CAMERA**AUTO START/STOP**
$23,588
103,557KM
My Motors.ca
Tillsonburg, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
STERLING EDITION 4X4 | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS
$33,459
99,298KM
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L SUMMIT RESERVE 4X4 | DEMO
$76,980
14,218KM
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk Off-Road Adventure Ready!
$32,989
51,990KM
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
St. Thomas, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Limited
$17,900
160,231KM
Cambridge Centre Honda
Cambridge, ON
Buy From Home Options
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude
$57,739
CALL
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
ALTITUDE PKG | LOW LOW K'S
$53,495
10,534KM
Demeyere Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Simcoe, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 Jeep Cherokee
2 sets with Summer Rims & tires * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Heated Cloth Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Automat
$14,995
159,859KM
Lebada Motors
Cambridge, ON
Buy From Home Options
2022 Jeep Cherokee
Altitude with Attitude!!
$45,989
15KM
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
St. Thomas, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
80th Anniversary Editiion
$49,898
51,302KM
Stratford Nissan
Stratford, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LIMITED | 4X4 | V6 | LEATHER | 8.4'' NAVIGATION
$42,888
96,372KM
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4WD 4dr Limited/LEATHER/8.4 TOUCHSCREEN/NAVI
$25,286
142,309KM
Trip's Auto Inc.
Brantford, ON
Buy From Home Options
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude
$64,098
21KM
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4xe Trailhawk
$86,638
21KM
2015 Jeep Cherokee
North
$17,900
154,710KM
Cambridge Centre Honda
Cambridge, ON
Buy From Home Options