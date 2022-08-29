2010 Mazda Tribute

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9326191

9326191 Stock #: AKM08912

AKM08912 VIN: 4F2CY0C74AKM08912

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ingot Silver

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Tinted Windows • Power Steering • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Keyless Entry ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.