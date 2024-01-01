Menu
<p>LEATHER HEATED &amp; COOLED SEATS - BACKUP CAMERA</p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV? Look no further than this pre-owned 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited at Patterson Auto Sales! With its sleek leather seating and powerful 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine, this vehicle is the perfect combination of luxury and performance. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this top-of-the-line SUV. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today and take it for a test drive!</p>

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

221,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited AWD

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited AWD

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

221,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J4RR5GG3BC596939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER HEATED & COOLED SEATS - BACKUP CAMERA

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV? Look no further than this pre-owned 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited at Patterson Auto Sales! With its sleek leather seating and powerful 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine, this vehicle is the perfect combination of luxury and performance. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this top-of-the-line SUV. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today and take it for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Dual Power Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Convenience

remote auto starter
Cup Holder

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Power Memory Seat
Electrochromic Ext Rearview Mirror
Second Row Heated Seat
High Density Discharge Lights
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee