2011 Subaru Outback

223,000 KM

Details

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2011 Subaru Outback

2011 Subaru Outback

3.6R Premium

2011 Subaru Outback

3.6R Premium

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

223,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9415132
  • Stock #: B2388970
  • VIN: 4S4BRJGC0B2388970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 223,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD - V6 - HEATED SEATS - KENWOOD STEREO

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing.

Vehicle Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks &nb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

