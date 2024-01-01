Menu
2014 Nissan Versa

114,000 KM

Details

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Versa

Note S

2014 Nissan Versa

Note S

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

114,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP3EL359035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2014 Nissan Versa