$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Nissan Versa
Note S
2014 Nissan Versa
Note S
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
114,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1CE2CP3EL359035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 103,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze LS 177,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 144,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Email Patterson Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Call Dealer
613-473-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2014 Nissan Versa